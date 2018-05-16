With Michael Carrick’s retirement in mind coupled with Marouane Fellaini’s expiring contract, Man Utd could have a void to fill in midfield this summer.

For a club looking to compete on various fronts, that surely doesn’t leave them with enough quality and depth to do so, as Jose Mourinho will be left with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay unless he signs new players.

According to The Express, he could do just that as it’s noted that United transfer target Fred, who reportedly has a €60m release clause and is also of interest to rivals Man City, has openly admitted that he wants to leave Shakhtar Donetsk and join a big club.

“I made it clear to the club that I was very happy here but I want to make a bigger leap in my career,” he told SporTV. “There are other clubs interested in England and France.

“The club are reluctant to release [me]. I have a contract until 2021. As soon as I come back from the World Cup we will sit down, talk and look at the options.”

The 25-year-old joined the Ukrainian giants in 2013 and has gone on to make over 150 appearances for them while winning two league titles.

He has seven caps for Brazil to his name and will head to the World Cup this summer, and given that history tells us an impressive showing at a major tournament increases the valuation of players, Man Utd may arguably be keen to move swiftly for the Brazilian international in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen if that happens, but Fred has in no uncertain terms now conceded that he feels ready for the next challenge in his career and it will be down to United to step up their pursuit and reach required agreements to ensure he can fulfil those ambitions at Old Trafford.