Gareth Southgate has revealed his five-man standby list for the World Cup 2018.

Burnley duo Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski make the list, as does Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook and West Brom’s Jake Livermore.

Adam Lallana has endured a nightmare season with injuries, however, the Liverpool midfielder has also been included on Southgate’s standby list.

Southgate highlighted the importance of the players on the standby list and said they would be ready for the call should it come.

“History tells us that one of those standby players may end up in the squad, as it’s very unusual for us to get through the end of the season and our two preparation games without any issues,” explained Southgate.

“All of the guys on standby have been really professional in their approach to this. They recognise there’s still an opportunity and we’ve had a lot of conversations over a period of time with them about their situation.”

As for the 23-man squad, Southgate has called up Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trent Alexander-Arnold following their impressive showings for Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Danny Welbeck also travels to the squad too as one of four forwards.

England World Cup 2018 standby list

Tom Heaton – Burnley

James Tarkowski – Burnley

Lewis Cook – Bournemouth

Jake Livermore – West Brom

Adam Lallana – Liverpool