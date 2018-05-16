Gareth Southgate has named his final 23-man squad for the World Cup 2018.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been rewarded for their impressive showings for Crystal Palace and Liverpool and have been included on the plane to Russia.

However, goalkeeper Joe Hart and midfielder Jack Wilshere have not been included.

Wilshere has managed 38 appearances this season – but was injured for England’s friendlies against the Netherlands in Amsterdam and Italy at Wembley in March.

The omission of Hart means that Jordan Pickford could start in goal for England in Russia 2018, with Stoke City’s Jack Butland and Burnley’s Nick Pope also contending for a place.

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon has had a brilliant season for Fulham but the PFA Young Player of the Year nominee is not named in the 23-man squad.

Ashley Young and Danny Rose have been included to compete for a place on the left-hand side whilst Fabian Delph has also been selected by Southgate.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez, have been ruled out through injury.

England will kick-off their Group G campaign against Tunisia on 18 June, before games against Panama on 24 June and Belgium on 28 June.

England will play Nigeria on 2 June and Costa Rica on 7 June in home friendlies before leaving for Russia.

England World Cup squad 2018

Goalkeepers: Butland, Pickford, Pope

Defenders: Walker, Trippier, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Cahill, Jones, Maguire, Young, Rose

Midfielders: Dier, Delph, Henderson, Loftus-Cheek, Lingard, Alli, Sterling

Forwards: Kane, Rashford, Vardy, Welbeck