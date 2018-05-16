Juventus have enjoyed a period of dominance in Italy, but they could reportedly be forced into replacing Liverpool transfer target Sami Khedira.

Having won seven consecutive Serie A titles, four with current boss Massimiliano Allegri, they’ll be keen to preserve their current group as much as possible and sustain their level of excellence.

However, winning cycles do come to an end eventually, and so perhaps the Turin giants would be well advised to plan for the future, particularly if they are at risk of losing influential figures.

According to The Sun, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, that’s exactly what’s facing them this summer as Liverpool are reportedly keen on experienced midfield stalwart Sami Khedira.

In turn, Juve are said to be eyeing a move for Real Madrid playmaker Mateo Kovacic as a replacement for the German international to fill the void that will be left behind if he were to complete a move to Anfield.

Khedira would undoubtedly be a great addition for the Reds, as the 31-year-old has 73 caps for Germany to his name along with a Bundesliga title, La Liga triumph, a Champions League trophy and now three Serie A titles in what has been a glittering career to this point.

With Jurgen Klopp looking to compete on various fronts moving forward, Khedira could provide the experience, winning mentality and pedigree needed at the highest level. If Juve are able to find a replacement, such as Kovacic, then it could hand Liverpool a major boost in trying to prise the German international away from Turin.

At 24, the Croatian ace would arguably fit the strategy perfectly of building with a longer-term vision in mind as Blaise Matuidi and Claudio Marchsio are also on the wrong side of 30.