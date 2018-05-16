Jose Mourinho personally makes call to step up pursuit of €40m-rated Man Utd target – report

Despite having a wealth of options in defence already at his disposal, Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is being linked with signing another defensive star.

The Red Devils already have the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Marcos Rojo as options in that department, while they boasted the second best defensive record in the Premier League this season behind champions Man City.

SEE MORE: Man Utd eager to complete £40m raid on PL rivals, who have £50m replacement lined up

That’s surely more than enough reason for Mourinho to consider strengthening other areas of his squad as more of a priority, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

According to the paper edition of Tuttosport, as reported by Calciomercato, the Portuguese tactician has ‘directly called’ to make an enquiry about AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci, with the report suggesting that the experienced Italian international could be valued at around €40m.

It’s been a troubled campaign for the 31-year-old, as after joining the Rossoneri from Juventus last summer, he overcame his own poor form early on in the season but has been unable to help the Italian giants meet expectations.

Having failed to qualify for the Champions League despite signing 11 new players last summer following on from Yonghong Li’s takeover, Milan will have to settle with a Europa League spot as they look to secure sixth place on Sunday against Fiorentina.

Whether that’s not enough for Bonucci to stay or if the club are under financial pressure having missed out on the revenue that comes with Europe’s premier competition, it could lead to a split this summer and based on this report, Mourinho is primed to take advantage.

With 77 caps for Italy, six Serie A titles and two runs to the Champions League final, the defensive stalwart has all the experience and a winning track record required to be a major signing for United if it materialises.