Deal agreed: Real Madrid to complete Galactico transfer, €200m star told to keep quiet until after CL final vs Liverpool

Real Madrid have reportedly concluded their first signing of the summer transfer window already as they look set to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Don Balon are reporting that a total agreement has been reached with the Egypt international, who will wear a Los Blancos shirt next season in what is likely to be a big-money move.

MORE: Real Madrid v Liverpool: Will the Champions League final be free to view?

The Spanish outlet claim Liverpool are aware of Salah’s desire to leave and have simply asked their star player to keep quiet about the move until after taking on Real Madrid in this month’s Champions League final.

This would be a truly stunning deal, with Don Balon reporting it’s likely to cost Madrid in the region of €200million, though there’s still a chance of players moving to Anfield as part of the deal.

The report mentions Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez as being among the options, but Reds fans will surely be devastated to hear Salah is looking like being on his way out after just one season.

The 25-year-old has been sensational for Jurgen Klopp’s side since his summer transfer from Roma, winning PFA Player of the Year and the Golden Boot after hitting 44 goals in all competitions.

Salah may yet win Liverpool a sixth Champions League title this May, but that looks now like being his last game for the Merseyside giants if Don Balon’s report proves correct.