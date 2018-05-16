Man Utd eager to complete £40m raid on PL rivals, who have £50m replacement lined up

Man Utd already boast one of the top defences in the Premier League, but speculation suggests that Toby Alderweireld could bolster it further.

The Red Devils conceded just 28 goals in 38 league games this past season, giving them the second best defensive record in the top flight behind champions Man City.

In turn, that would suggest that they don’t need to change too much at the back, or perhaps they should prioritise the left-back position given Jose Mourinho continues to deploy stalwart Ashley Young there in an unnatural position for him.

According to the Evening Standard, the Portuguese tactician will be focusing on another centre-half, as it’s claimed that Man Utd ‘are confident’ of a £40m deal to sign Tottenham ace Alderweireld.

That may not be a huge blow for Spurs, as it’s added that they’ve already set their sights on a replacement, with a £50m bid for Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt being touted.

Given the success that Davinson Sanchez has been since he arrived from the Dutch giants last summer, reuniting the pair could be an excellent move to add two major pillars for the future in north London.

Alderweireld is undoubtedly a top player, one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League as he has shown for some time now with his consistency and high-level performances.

Nevertheless, if they can get £40m for the 29-year-old, and then use that to invest in De Ligt, 18, who has impressed since his breakthrough and already has a lot of experience, it could be a very sensible transfer strategy as far as Tottenham are concerned.

For De Ligt though, he’ll have to make a difficult decision over whether to not to stay with Ajax and continue to play regularly, earn experience and develop his game. Or take a risk and potentially sit on the Spurs bench for long periods.