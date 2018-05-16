Jose Mourinho personally contacts €40m star over transfer to fill problem position at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly called up AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci about a potential transfer to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils boss is keen to strengthen at the back this summer and has been in touch with Bonucci to discuss a move for this summer, according to Tuttosport, as translated by the Metro.

The Italy international is one of the best players in the world in his position and would certainly provide an upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at the back for United.

The report states Bonucci could leave Milan after just one season and that he’d cost a relatively cheap €40million.

This is perhaps due to his age, with the former Juventus star set to turn 32 next season, and he’s arguably started showing some signs of his age this season with a dip in form.

Still, if United could get him back to his best Bonucci would have to go down as an exciting signing to give this squad more quality and experience as they look to close the gap on Manchester City next season.