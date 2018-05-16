Man Utd face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, but the Red Devils have been sweating on the fitness of striker Romelu Lukaku.

The 25-year-old picked up a knock against Arsenal at the end of last month, and has subsequently been absent with the ankle injury since.

From a personal point of view, he’ll also be desperate to return and get minutes under his belt ahead of the World Cup in Russia next month, but his initial focus will be on helping Man Utd end the season with a trophy.

According to The Sun, he’s in line to do just that as he’s been tipped to recover from his ankle injury and take his place in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up against the Blues this weekend.

If so, that will be a massive boost for Mourinho, as Lukaku has bagged 27 goals and nine assists in 50 appearances so far this season. As United’s leading goalscorer, his threat in the final third combined with his general presence up front to cause Chelsea’s backline problems will be a crucial factor in helping the Red Devils see off Antonio Conte’s men.

Both sides will be desperate to claim some silverware, as it’s generally been a disappointing campaign for both given their inability to compete for the Premier League title or the Champions League.

Man Utd finished 19 points adrift of champions Man City, while Chelsea couldn’t even make the top four as they finished in fifth place, with both clubs going out of Europe at the last-16 stage.

Winning the FA Cup won’t make up for all that disappointment, but it will certainly boost morale heading into next season and Lukaku will be vital in making that happen for United.