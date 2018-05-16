Manchester United are reportedly set to complete the transfer of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, with confirmation possibly coming within the next few days.

The Times reported in the last few days that a deal could be concluded once the season ends, and sources in Italy are now suggesting this move is almost done.

United will finalise a €50million deal for Sandro, with Matteo Darmian also moving to Juventus as part of the deal, and this deal should be confirmed in the coming days, according to La Stampa, as translated by Football Italia.

This looks a superb potential signing for United, who have struggled in the left-back position for some time now.

Luke Shaw has not lived up to expectations at Old Trafford and was not a regular for United this season, while Ashley Young has been solid enough in that position but is not naturally left-sided.

Sandro, meanwhile, is one of the best players in the world in his position and would be ideal to help United close the gap on Manchester City next season.

City brought in three full-backs last summer themselves with moves for Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Danilo, so while it’s not always been considered the most crucial position on the pitch, it has clearly made a difference at the Etihad Stadium.