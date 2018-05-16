Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona for a world record fee last summer in one of my most controversial transfers, however, his future has come under intense speculation once again.

The 26-year-old has made had a positive impact in the French capital after joining last summer before injury halted his season.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani formed a formidable partnership for the French champions, scoring numerous goals.

Neymar was crowned Ligue 1 Player of the Year, despite missing a large part of the season, and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid – as per ESPN FC.

However, the Brazilian boasted great statistics for PSG this term, scoring 19 goals and contributing to 13 assists.

According to The Daily Mail, Man Utd have been linked with a £200m for the former Barcelona superstar, however, he is concentrating on preparing for the World Cup as he recovers from ankle surgery.

“Madrid or United? Everyone knows what I have come here to do, the goals I have, my goal now is the World Cup, it is not a time to talk about transfers, I am a bit bored now,” he said, as quoted by Marca.

Where do you think Neymar will end up this summer? Will he move back to La Liga, try a new challenge in the Premier League or stay in the French capital?

The bookies have had their say below.

Neymar next club odds

To stay at PSG – 1/4

Real Madrid – 11/4

Man Utd – 20/1

Man City – 28/1

Barcelona – 33/1