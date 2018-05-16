Barcelona will have a major void to fill this summer as Andres Iniesta prepares to play his last game as a player for the Catalan giants this weekend.

As noted by Sky Sports, the Spanish icon officially announced last month his decision to leave the Nou Camp at the end of the season.

SEE MORE: Agreement reached: Barcelona get major breakthrough as five-year contract touted for €30m target

Having been such a fundamental part of the club’s success over the past decade and a half which has seen him make 669 appearances for the senior side and win nine La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies and three FIFA Club World Cups amongst many others, it’s arguably impossible to replace him.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen is keen to find out if Barcelona hold a serious interest in him as he’s tipped to be a potential solution to fill the void.

The 26-year-old certainly has the technical quality, vision, passing ability and overall attacking class to fit into the style of play at the club, and he’s once again shown his quality this season with 14 goals and 13 assists in 47 appearances for Spurs.

With Mauricio Pochettino’s side continuing to fall short in their bid to win major honours though, it could raise question marks as to whether Eriksen stays in north London or looks for a new challenge to take his game to the next level.

That is seemingly what this report from Mundo Deportivo is hinting at, as he ultimately wants clarification on whether or not a move to Barcelona is an actual possibility.

Alternative plans to ‘replace’ Iniesta are put forward in the report, with Philippe Coutinho arguably signed in January to play a similar role, albeit it’s perhaps impossible to ask any player to replicate exactly what Iniesta brings to Barca.

Nevertheless, time will tell if Eriksen emerges as a summer transfer target, but it’s suggested that he’s willing to find out.