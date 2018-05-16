Antoine Griezmann is a very naughty boy, as his stunningly cheeky finish for Atletico Madrid against Marseille will show.

The France international has just netted his second strike of tonight’s Europa League final, with Diego Simeone’s side surely closing in on the trophy now.

Griezmann has the reputation for being one of the best attacking players in the world, and when he produces moments of magic like this, it’s hard to argue.

Here’s the goal in full as the 27-year-old surely ends tonight’s match in Lyon as a contest:

Atlético Madrid's goalscorers in Europa League finals: 2010: Diego Forlán ?? 2012: Radamel Falcao ?? 2018: Antoine Griezmann ?? Elite-level strikers: Every year ? pic.twitter.com/HgUC6CbBNI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 16, 2018

Griezmann has previously slightly disappeared when it mattered most for Atletico Madrid and for France, with a double final heartbreak in 2016.

That year, he missed a penalty as Atletico lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid, and he also had a quiet game as France lost the final of Euro 2016 to Portugal.

Tonight, however, he’s been the main man and his classy finishing looks set to hand Atletico the trophy.