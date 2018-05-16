Real Madrid star Marcelo has seen his son, Enzo, become instantly famous after he successfully pulled off this brilliant headers challenge with the players.

The youngster joined the Los Blancos superstars in the dressing room and proceeds to exchange headers with each member sat opposite him with the likes of Marcelo himself, Marco Asensio, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all taking part before Enzo heads the ball off the wall and into a laundry box.

That sparks hilarious wild scenes of celebrations amongst the players as they look absolutely delighted to have pulled off the trick.

It’s actually pretty impressive as you can sense the tension building the further down the line he gets, and while they’re enjoying themselves now, the Real Madrid stars in question will be focusing in on their last major assignment this season when they face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26.