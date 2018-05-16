Ongoing speculation continues to link Neymar with a move to Real Madrid, and after his successful stint at Barcelona, it’s unlikely to go down well if it materialises.

As noted by ESPN FC, the Brazilian international is still being paired with a move to the Bernabeu, despite the fact that he has been with Paris Saint-Germain for just one season after his summer move from Barcelona last year.

It has been a successful year for him in France, albeit he’s been sidelined in recent weeks due to injury, as he’s helped himself to 28 goals and 19 assists in just 30 appearances to set his side on their way to a domestic treble.

However, that hasn’t been enough to stem the talk of a return to Spain with Barcelona’s arch rivals, and Messi has revealed that not only has he spoken with his former teammate about it, but he clearly will not be impressed if the Brazilian international does make the move in the future.

“It would be terrible, because of what Ney means for Barcelona,” he is quoted as saying by Marca. “Here he won important titles; Champions League, LaLiga… and it would be a hard blow for everyone.

“It would make Real Madrid better and when I speak with him, he knows it.”

The pair enjoyed an excellent partnership on the pitch at the Nou Camp, which ultimately helped culminate in Neymar winning two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup during a four-year stint.

While moving to France has brought him more trophies and arguably a more prominent role, speculation over his future has rarely disappeared for long and so it remains to be seen whether or not he disappoints his former teammate this summer and lines up against him next season or perhaps in the future at some point.

Having joined PSG in a whopping €222m deal last summer, as per BBC Sport, it’s likely going to take another major offer to see him move again at the end of the campaign.