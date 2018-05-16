It’s nearly time for all the gossip and drama as the summer transfer window 2018 opens very soon.

This window could see a host of top players moving across the continent.

Jean Michael Seri and Nabil Fekir have both been linked with moves to the Premier League, whilst at home, Toby Alderweireld has been linked with a move away from Tottenham.

Could Riyad Mahrez leave Leicester for Manchester City?

However, the transfer window 2018 actually opens earlier and closes earlier this summer in the Premier League.

Premier League club officials will have to be quicker this season because of the changes to the window this summer.

Here is a breakdown of the summer transfer window 2018.

When does the summer transfer window open and close in the Premier League?

The transfer window will open on Thursday, May 17 for clubs in the Premier League.

This differs to previous years when the window would open on June 1.

Transfers can be agreed before May 17 but the paperwork will then be completed when the window has officially opened.

Premier League clubs will no longer be able to buy players after 5pm on Thursday, August 9.

However, they can still sell players until August 31 as no other league has adopted the earlier deadline.

A statement last September from the League announced: “Premier League clubs have agreed to a rule amendment that will see the summer transfer window in any year end at 1700 BST on the Thursday before the start of the season.

“The first transfer window in which this applies will be the summer transfer window in 2018 (ahead of the 2018/19 season) and it will close at 1700 BST on Thursday August 9 2018.”

Why is the transfer window 2018 opening early this summer?

Last September, Premier League clubs voted to close the transfer window before the start of the season.

The Premier League voted to move the transfer deadline forward, from August 31 to August 9, so that all squads will be confirmed before the season starts on August 11 to avoid players moving after the season has started – for example – like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moving from Arsenal to Liverpool.

What about Europe?

England is the only country to vote for a change in its transfer window so far.

In France, the transfer window will open on June 9.

In Italy and Germany the window opens on July 1 and in Spain it will open on July 2.

The windows in those four leagues will close on August 31.