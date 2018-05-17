Antoine Griezmann starred for Atletico Madrid in their Europa League triumph against Marseille at the Parc des Lyon.

The Frenchman scored a brace to see off Marseille and win his first title at the club.

The forward has scored 29 times this season and is a shoe-in for Didier Deschamps France World Cup squad.

However, his future has been subject of intense speculation and has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

Griezmann was heralded as “one of the best players in the world” by team-mate Lucas Hernandez.

“He’s incredible, one of the best players in the world,” said Hernandez.

“I hope that he’ll stay here for many years with us,” the defender continued.

Griezmann, 27, recently said he wants his future to be sorted before the World Cup begins and Barcelona are the clear favourites to sign him but could face competition from Manchester Utd.

Jose Mourinho is said to be an admirer of the forward and with the future of Anthony Martial unclear – Griezmann would be a great addition at Old Trafford.

Where will Griezmann go? Here’s what the bookies think.

Antoine Griezmann next club odds

Barcelona – 1/5

To stay at Atletico – 7/2

Man Utd – 12/1

Man City – 20/1

Chelsea – 25/1

Liverpool – 25/1

Arsenal – 33/1

PSG – 33/1