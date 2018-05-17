Although Real Madrid are one win away from a third consecutive Champions League triumph, the Spanish giants have had their troubles this season.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are set to finish third in La Liga and they’re currently 15 points adrift of champions Barcelona, while they fell well short of contesting the Copa del Rey.

The numbers would suggest that the defence is the problem, as they’ve conceded 42 goals in 37 league games, significantly more than both Barca and Atletico Madrid.

However, it appears as though they will stick to tradition and eye marquee signings of attacking players this summer. According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Los Blancos are eyeing a huge double swoop for Mohamed Salah and Eden Hazard, and Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘approved’ the strategy.

Madrid have to start planning for the long-term future sooner rather than later, as although he hasn’t shown any sign of decline overall this season, Ronaldo will turn 34 next year.

Perhaps a more pressing issue is that Karim Benzema has scored just 11 goals in 45 appearances, while Gareth Bale has faced his own battle to be consistently named in Zidane’s starting line-up in recent months.

In turn, Don Balon suggest that those two could be sacrificed, and that will make room for the Spanish giants to move for Hazard and Salah.

It’s worth noting that the report doesn’t offer any suggestion that talks are underway or agreements are close, while there’s no mention at all of transfer fees and what it will take to prise either player away from Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

Given the ongoing importance that Hazard has, coupled with the stunning first season Salah has had at Anfield having scored 44 goals in 51 outings, neither Premier League outfit will surely have any interest in losing their talismanic figures.

It seems Real Madrid have other ideas, but time will tell whether or not they get their way this summer as their failure domestically could spark real change. In the more immediate future, they’ll be hoping to land one more European crown against Liverpool in Kiev on May 26.