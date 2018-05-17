Liverpool have certainly taken positive strides under Jurgen Klopp this season, and they’ll likely be planning to build on their progression moving forward.

The Reds secured a top-four finish in the Premier League again this year, while they’ll hope to add a major trophy to their collection as they’ll face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26 in Kiev.

Despite their impressive run in Europe, there have naturally been doubts that Klopp’s squad isn’t quite complete given their slip-ups domestically along the way and they’ve been linked with addressing them this summer.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, as re-reported by The Express, the German tactician is said to have met with agent Mino Raiola this week, with AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert on the agenda, albeit the report adds that no offers have yet been made.

Looking at Donnarumma first, it would seem a strange move considering Loris Karius has now firmly established himself as the number one choice between the posts at Anfield.

The 24-year-old has now relegated Simon Mignolet to back-up goalkeeper, making 16 consecutive starts to end the Premier League campaign while featuring throughout their Champions League run from the group stage to the semi-final tie against Roma.

Nevertheless, Donnarumma’s future has become a topic of debate again over the past week, with Sky Sport Italia noting that his relationship with the supporters has deteriorated again after his blunders against Juventus and Atalanta.

In turn, exit talk has been stirred back up as noted in the report but it remains to be seen if it’s Liverpool who decide to swoop.

As for Kluivert, the 19-year-old Dutch starlet has impressed this season with 11 goals and five assists in 36 appearances for the Eredivisie giants.

Capable of playing on either flank, the youngster could be a key addition to offer quality depth behind Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, with Klopp relying heavily on that trident this season to fire them towards their objectives.

Adding another piece to offer a different option could be crucial in continuing to see the Reds make progress.