‘He is ready for the Arsenal job’ – Managerial candidate given backing by Spanish football expert

Arsenal have a major void to fill this summer as Arsene Wenger departs, and one familiar face continues to be heavily linked with the vacant role.

The veteran tactician confirmed last month that his intention was to step down at the end of the season, as per BBC Sport, and so the Gunners have known for some time that they’ll need to identify a successor.

After a staggering 22 years at the club, it will be a major change and one that could spark a difficult transitional period as the new man settles in and tries to implement his own ideologies and style.

According to Sky Sports, former Arsenal midfielder and captain Mikel Arteta is due for talks with the north London giants on Thursday, as he continues to emerge as a serious candidate for the job, as per reports.

Question marks have to be raised over this potential appointment though, as while he’ll have benefited from working closely with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, playing his part in winning the Premier League title this season, he has no previous experience in a top job let alone doing well in one.

As a result, it’s surely a huge risk for Arsenal, but Spanish football expert and Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague believes his compatriot is more than ready for the job.

The pair are close, as seen in the tweet below where they’ve previously spoken in depth, while Arteta has been a guest at the journalist’s book launches in the past too.

In turn, Balague is arguably in a good position to judge his character and suitability for a big job like that at Arsenal, and so it remains to be seen if the Spaniard is the man tasked with leading the post-Wenger era.