Jose Mourinho targets £30m Europa League winner to solve Man Utd issue

Man Utd are reportedly interested in Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko in order to add competition for places at right back.

The Red Devils were one of the strongest defensive sides in the Premier League this past season, conceding just 28 goals in 38 games.

Only champions Man City were tighter at the back, and so eyeing defensive reinforcements doesn’t seem necessary for Jose Mourinho when looking at the numbers.

However, considering that right-back Antonio Valencia will turn 33 this summer and played in 38 games this year while also struggling with injury setbacks along the way, a long-term replacement or immediate competition and cover is arguably needed in that department for Man Utd.

In turn, The Daily Mail report that they’ve set their sights on Atleti’s Vrsaljko, who is fresh from helping the Spanish giants win the Europa League on Wednesday night following their 3-0 victory over Marseille in the final in Lyon.

The 26-year-old Croatian international previously caught the eye with his form in Serie A with Genoa and particularly Sassuolo, with the spell at the latter seemingly convincing Atleti to sign him and he has been a prominent figure at the Wanda Metropolitano this season making 29 appearances in all competitions.

Whether or not he can now be prised away by Man Utd remains to be seen, but adding long-term cover for Valencia does certainly seem like a sensible idea.

With Ashley Young being used out of his more natural position and being deployed at left-back this season though, Mourinho will arguably be looking to improve both flanks this summer in order to not only add a balance to his side but also to have options in place to hold down the positions for the foreseeable future.