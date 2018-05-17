It’s fair to say that Ousmane Dembele hasn’t had the greatest of starts to life at Barcelona this season, and speculation is rife over his future.

The 21-year-old has been limited to just 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing eight assists, as injuries and a settling in period have proved problematic.

SEE MORE: £69million attacker tempted to accept Liverpool transfer offer

Nevertheless, given his age and the quality that he has displayed at times at the Nou Camp, and certainly with Borussia Dortmund last season, there is obviously a quality player there and perhaps time and patience is needed from the Catalan giants to see the best from him.

Further, as noted by ESPN, having splashed out €105m on him last summer, the last thing that they’ll want is to admit defeat so soon on his ability to be a fundamental part of their future.

However, speculation is seemingly refusing to go away, and according to TuttoMercatoWeb, it’s claimed that Barcelona are perhaps trying to safeguard their future position if he does secure an exit by suggesting that Dembele can join Liverpool on loan, but without a right to buy clause inserted.

Whether that ends interest from the Reds remains to be seen as effectively, they’d just be giving Barcelona a helping hand by playing a key role in Dembele’s development next season before seeing him return to the Nou Camp the following campaign to continue his career.

As a result, from a Liverpool perspective, it’s understandable why they would want to include the right to buy outright option, as suggested by TMW, but it remains to be seen if the two clubs reach an agreement over a transfer in the summer window.

Jurgen Klopp already has Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino firing on all cylinders up front this season, but in order to compete on various fronts, perhaps the German tactician could do with reinforcements in that department to add a fresh look to his options.