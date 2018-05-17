Pep Guardiola one key breakthrough away from landing classy Man City signing, says agent

After coasting to the Premier League title this season, it’s questionable as to how much Pep Guardiola needs to change at Man City this summer.

Having finished a whopping 19 points above nearest rivals Man Utd, the Citizens were the best side in the Premier League by some distance, while they added the League Cup to their trophy collection too.

However, they did fall short in the FA Cup and Champions League, and so perhaps there are still certain areas of the squad that Guardiola would like to address ahead of next season to ensure that they can compete on various fronts again.

As noted by Sky Sports, Yaya Toure will leave the Etihad this summer, and stalwart Fernandinho will turn 34 next year, which means the deep lying midfield position surely needs more quality and depth.

According to the agent of Napoli star Jorginho, an agreement between City and the Serie A giants is all that could potentially be standing in the way of seeing his client move to England this summer as they’re seemingly ready to make the switch.

“Jorginho is still under contract, but if Napoli find an agreement with City then he goes to Manchester,” he is quoted as telling CalcioNapoli24, as per The Sun. “Finding an agreement with the English won’t be a problem, considering their importance.

“But I repeat it depends on Napoli as the player is tied to the Azzurri for two more years.”

That’s obviously quite a significant obstacle to an agreement, as Jorginho has been crucial for Napoli in the last few years.

The Partenopei fell just short to Juventus again in the title race though, and so it remains to be seen whether or not that leads to changes to Maurizio Sarri’s squad for next year.

As for Jorginho, there’s no denying the quality that he’d bring to the table for City should he join the English champions, as he has consistently shown he is a top player who can provide a defensive shield in front of the backline while also using his technical quality and passing range to build attacks.

He may well be a perfect link between the lines to fit into Guardiola’s style of play.