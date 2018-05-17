Talks today: Arsenal edging closer to managerial appointment, £50m transfer budget touted

After 22 years with Arsene Wenger, Arsenal face a crucial decision this summer on appointing his successor and reports claim that they’re closing in on their ideal man.

It’s a choice that the Gunners hierarchy simply can’t afford to get wrong, as there will no doubt be a tricky transitional period next season given such a major change is being made.

Having slipped out of the top four in the last two seasons, the new manager can ill afford to make a slow start and risk seeing him them slip further adrift of their rivals, and so an instant impact is needed at the Emirates.

With Wenger making his announcement last month, as noted by BBC Sport, the Gunners have had plenty of time to prepare for his departure at least, and so it appears as though things might speed up now that the season is over.

Despite the fact that he has no experience in a top job at the highest level, it’s claimed that Arsenal will hold talks with former midfielder Mikel Arteta on Thursday, as per Sky Sports, while he would have £50m to spend on new signings this summer.

Admittedly, he does have experience of being part of a backroom staff at Man City this season which helped win the Premier League title and League Cup, while working closely with Pep Guardiola would undoubtedly have been an important part of his learning too.

Further, he knows the club well having enjoyed a stint as a player at Arsenal too and as suggested by Sky Sports, he perhaps fits the mould of what the club are looking for in their new structure.

Nevertheless, it does seem like a major risk to go with Arteta who would be walking into his first major role as a manager, and he’ll be under pressure to move Arsenal in the right direction towards a position where they are at least competing for major honours again.