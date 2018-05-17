Chelsea and Manchester will contest for the FA Cup in the final on Saturday.

Both teams will be eager to get their hands on the famous trophy as it is the only chance of silverware for both clubs.

United secured second place in the Premier League after they drew to West Ham last week.

They go into Saturday’s game in good spirits with victory over Watford on the final day of the season – courtesy of a Marcus Rashford goal.

Jose Mourinho will attempt to win only his second FA Cup title after lifting the trophy with Chelsea in 2007.

If United were to win, they would equal Arsenal’s record of 13 FA Cup finals won.

Antonio Conte’s future at Stamford Bridge is unclear and they ended their campaign by losing 3-0 to Newcastle with Ayoze Perez netting a brace.

However, he will be hoping for a positive reaction from his players at Wembley this weekend.

When is Chelsea vs Man Utd FA Cup Final and what time is kick-off?

The FA Cup Final takes place on Saturday, 19 May, with kick-off at 5:15pm.

What channel is Chelsea v Man Utd on and does it clash with the Royal Wedding?

The Final will be televised live for free on BBC One with the build up starting at 4:10pm and will not clash with the Royal Wedding.

BT Sport subscribers can watch the match on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD, and stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app from 4pm.

Chelsea vs Man Utd team news

Danny Drinkwater (calf) and David Luiz (ankle) are sidelined, according to the Evening Standard.

Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini, who have all been injury doubts, have travelled with the rest of the squad for the game, as per ESPN.

Lukaku will be crucial to the Utd as he has scored 27 goals in 50 appearances this season to emerge as a crucial figure for Mourinho’s men.

Chelsea vs Man Utd odds

Chelsea – 19/10

Draw – 2/1

Man Utd – 17/10