‘You know nothing’ – Arsenal star in major Twitter beef with journo after World Cup criticism

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been drawn into a major Twitter spat with Daily Telegraph journalist Matt Law.

The England international was on the end of what looked some slightly over-the-top criticism from Law earlier today, with the writer slamming the player for expressing the view that he should have made Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup.

Law feels it was self-indulgent of Wilshere to tweet that about his omission, but the Gunners ace has not taken well to the attack with a shot aimed right back in his direction.

Wilshere insists Law knows nothing about the people advising him and that it’s unfair to call him self-indulgent simply for expressing his opinion.

It does seem worth noting that the 26-year-old did essentially take the news quite well and wish the squad the best of luck in the tournament.

Others have done far worse and really lost it on social media, so Law does arguably end up looking the silly one in this dispute.