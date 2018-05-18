Chelsea have reportedly blocked an attempt by Borussia Dortmund to sign Michy Batshuayi on a permanent transfer this summer.

The Belgium international has been on loan with the Bundesliga giants for the second half of this season, and impressed before picking up an injury.

However, it seems he may be in Chelsea’s plans after all despite barely getting a look-in under current manager Antonio Conte.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who report Chelsea have blocked Batshuayi’s exit and suggest they’re preparing to make him a key part of the first-team under their next manager, due to Conte’s previous apparent distrust of the player.

There has been speculation from a variety of sources over Conte’s future all season, with the Italian tactician not enjoying the same success as in his first year at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea won the Premier League title in some style last season, but Conte could only guide them to fifth in the table in 2017/18, though they still have the chance of lifting some silverware in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Letting Batshuayi go certainly looks like one of many errors made by the club in a difficult campaign, with the 24-year-old looking a superior option to the struggling Alvaro Morata up front.