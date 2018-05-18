Chelsea are reportedly making Jean Seri and Anthony Martial two of their top transfer targets for the summer as they try to entice a new manager into replacing Antonio Conte.

Although the Blues could still end this season on a high with an FA Cup final victory over Manchester United this weekend, things have not gone to plan at Stamford Bridge this term.

As such, the Daily Mail report that Conte is highly likely to make way for a new name, with Luis Enrique and Maurizio Sarri among those in contention to take over.

Their report adds that Chelsea could present Nice midfielder Seri and Manchester United forward Martial to their next manager as the players among their top targets ahead of next season.

Arsenal are also interested in Seri, say the Mail, and this has been backed up by a recent report by the Daily Mirror linking the Ivory Coast international with a potential £40million move to the Gunners.

Martial, meanwhile, could leave United if they receive something in the region of £43m, according to Calciomercato, though it remains to be seen if they could charge more to a Premier League rival.

Calciomercato also linked Juventus as potential suitors for the France international, who remains a highly rated young talent and one United might not want to risk allowing a move to Chelsea, where he could play more regularly and finally fulfil the tremendous potential he showed earlier in his career.

Martial is something of a fan-favourite at Old Trafford so fans won’t take too kindly to him moving to Chelsea this summer, while Arsenal could really do without their plans being spoiled if they miss out on a quality player like Seri, who’d be a major upgrade on their current crop of midfielders.