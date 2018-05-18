Cristiano Ronaldo demands THREE Real Madrid summer signings, transfer shortlist REVEALED

Real Madrid will be out to win their third consecutive Champions League trophy a week on Saturday, but speculation is suggesting summer signings could be on the way.

Los Blancos have fallen short domestically as they’ve failed to compete for the La Liga title or the Copa del Rey, and certain weaknesses in the squad have been exposed.

They’ll be hoping to at least end on a high note with a win over Liverpool in Kiev on May 26, but reports claim that Cristiano Ronaldo has already outlined three signings that he wants this summer.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, he has informed club president Florentino Perez that he wants Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Guedes and David De Gea to be signed ahead of next season.

For the most part, that sounds like a pretty sensible transfer strategy, De Gea would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Keylor Navas, and Cancelo has impressed during his loan spell with Inter. Further, Madrid certainly need to invest in another right wing-back given they look very vulnerable in that area when Dani Carvajal is unavailable.

As for Guedes, the 21-year-old has bagged five goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances during his loan spell with Valencia this season, and it seems as though he’s done enough to grab the attention of his compatriot.

In order to open up a new cycle with some key players edging closer to the latter stages of their careers, Madrid would certainly be wise to spend this summer to bolster their squad.