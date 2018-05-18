France World Cup squad: Arsenal and Man United fans fume as star strikers are snubbed

Posted by
France World Cup squad: Arsenal and Man United fans fume as star strikers are snubbed

Didier Deschamps has named his France World Cup squad and it’s not good news for Alexandre Lacazette and Anthony Martial with the Arsenal and Manchester Utd stars being left out, according to Sky Sports.

Deschamps has taken five players from the Premier League including: Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud.

SEE MORE: Video: Real Madrid superstar’s son becomes a VIRAL HIT with EPIC dressing room challenge

Such is the riches of talent on offer to Deschamps, he has a standby list that will cause envy to many international coaches around the world.

Lacazette and Martial have been included on that list – but Dimitri Payet has also been left out of the squad through injury too, as reported per Sky.

The Marseille star limped off in tear during his side’s Europa League loss to Atletico Madrid.

It’s fair to say that the exclusions of Lacazette and Martial has not gone well by some Arsenal and Man Utd fans, judging by their reaction…

Arsenal fans

Man Utd fans

France World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Alphone Areola (Paris St Germain), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Olympique de Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris St Germain), Benjamin Pavard (VfB Stuttgart), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Adil Rami (Olympique de Marseille), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St Germain), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Nabil Fekir (Olympique Lyonnais), Florian Thauvin (Olympique de Marseille), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

France World Cup standby list:

Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Benoit Costil (Bordeaux), Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne), Lucas Digne (Barcelona), Adrien Rabiot (Paris St Germain), Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Kurt Zouma (Stoke).

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top