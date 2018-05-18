Didier Deschamps has named his France World Cup squad and it’s not good news for Alexandre Lacazette and Anthony Martial with the Arsenal and Manchester Utd stars being left out, according to Sky Sports.

Deschamps has taken five players from the Premier League including: Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud.

Such is the riches of talent on offer to Deschamps, he has a standby list that will cause envy to many international coaches around the world.

Lacazette and Martial have been included on that list – but Dimitri Payet has also been left out of the squad through injury too, as reported per Sky.

The Marseille star limped off in tear during his side’s Europa League loss to Atletico Madrid.

It’s fair to say that the exclusions of Lacazette and Martial has not gone well by some Arsenal and Man Utd fans, judging by their reaction…

Arsenal fans

Lacazette played sick towards the end of the season how was giroud picked over him for the wc — rudi palmer (@rudiipalmerr) May 18, 2018

Lacazette play more than Giroud…and… But, Mendy it’s a fucking joke — Lucas Santos (@lucasganzerla) May 17, 2018

First Wilshere now Lacazette. Absolute joke. — Kieran (@KJWFeltham10) May 17, 2018

Lacazette masuk list standby. What a joke! https://t.co/RhxpeIfjH6 — Gooners Report Indo (@Gooners_Report) May 17, 2018

Loooooooool get Deschamps out of here, for real. Lacazette and Martial not going to the World Cup is a full on joke. https://t.co/CLZnwGv0Gk — ????? (@marcazette) May 17, 2018

No lacazette ffs I’m bare disappointed fam

That’s my guy — BALACAZETTE (@jasonbala123) May 18, 2018

Man Utd fans

Deschamps is a joke!!!…. FFS!!! Nzonzi ahead of Rabiot, No Lacazette, Martial??….. It’s clearly preference ahead of form or quality. pic.twitter.com/j5849en5lU — Kindly Follow back (@officialiskie) May 17, 2018

feel so sorry for Martial he doesn’t deserve this. Both Jose and Deschamps seem to have something against him ffs — armeera (@21Rampages) May 18, 2018

Mendy played 5 or 6 games for City all season, Deschamps still picked him. He picked Thauvin ffs, Deschamps is a Pratt. Nothing Martial can do about that. — Adam Salmons (@JoelVeerman) May 18, 2018

France World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Alphone Areola (Paris St Germain), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Olympique de Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris St Germain), Benjamin Pavard (VfB Stuttgart), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Adil Rami (Olympique de Marseille), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St Germain), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Nabil Fekir (Olympique Lyonnais), Florian Thauvin (Olympique de Marseille), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

France World Cup standby list:

Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Benoit Costil (Bordeaux), Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne), Lucas Digne (Barcelona), Adrien Rabiot (Paris St Germain), Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Kurt Zouma (Stoke).