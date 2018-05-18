Interest building in struggling £60m Chelsea ace ahead of possible summer exit

It’s fair to say that Alvaro Morata has experienced his troubles in his first season with Chelsea, as he hasn’t quite been able to have the desired impact at Stamford Bridge.

It started brightly enough for the 25-year-old, as he bagged six goals and two assists in his first six Premier League appearances to suggest that Antonio Conte had signed the perfect striker for his system.

However, injury setbacks and an apparent loss of confidence certainly derailed Morata along the way and he has just 15 goals and six assists in 47 appearances now with just the FA Cup final remaining for him to make a positive impact.

According to The Mirror, the £60m summer signing, as per BBC Sport, is attracting interest not only from former club Juventus, but also from Borussia Dortmund, as the pursuit of his signature seemingly appears set to heat up with the summer transfer window now open for business.

It could arguably be a difficult decision for Chelsea if an offer does arrive, as although there is naturally a sense of disappointment that Morata hasn’t been more influential, it may be a case of showing faith and patience to say that having now had a year to settle in England and the Premier League, he could kick on next year and improve significantly.

In contrast, while the report doesn’t offer any indication on the potential fee being offered, if it’s a significant bid, perhaps it will be too much for Chelsea to ignore as they could use that to strengthen their squad and find a capable replacement.

Time will tell where Morata’s future lies, but having previously enjoyed a successful stint at Juventus where he wasn’t prolific but did score important goals, that may arguably trump the idea of a fresh challenge and adjusting to another new league and environment which would be the case with Dortmund.