Barcelona completed a domestic double this season in Ernesto Valverde’s first year in charge, but their pursuit of more success is reportedly leading to a potential major summer signing.

The Catalan giants wrapped up the league title with games to spare while adding the Copa del Rey to their trophy cabinet too.

With that in mind, it could be argued that there is little need to make key changes to the squad, but having crashed out of the Champions League in disappointing fashion coupled with their 5-4 loss to Levante last time out which ended their hopes of going unbeaten in La Liga this season, it has raised question marks.

The attack is arguably the last place a signing is needed though, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho set to lead the charge next season.

However, according to Sport, it’s Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann who continues to be named as Barcelona’s priority this summer, and it’s claimed that they want a deal wrapped up for the French international by July 1 at the latest, with his €100m release clause potentially being triggered.

The 27-year-old has played a starring role for Atleti again this year, scoring 29 goals and providing 15 assists in 48 appearances. He capped that off with a double against Marseille this week to help his side lift the Europa League trophy.

Nevertheless, his future remains a talking point, and based on the timeline suggested in this report, Barcelona essentially want to confirm his signing by July 1 one way or another.

Given that falls during the World Cup in Russia, it remains to be seen if such an announcement is made as Griezmann will undoubtedly be fully focused on France, provided that they are still in the tournament at that point.

Should a move go through though, Valverde will either have to find a way to fit all of his attacking superstars into the same line-up, or find an ideal balance to rotate, keep everyone happy and ensure Barcelona remain successful. That sounds like a tough task for any coach.