Latest Chelsea manager odds: Who is the favourite as interest for Pochettino ramps up?

With Antonio Conte looking likely to depart Chelsea next season, a number of top coaches across the continent have been linked to the top managerial post at Stamford Bridge.

The latest name to be linked with the position is Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Spurs manager has seen his stock grow as he has guided the north London outfit to another season in the Champions League where they put in a number of impressive performances in this season’s competition, as they defeated finalists Real Madrid in the group stages.

However, after the extraordinary 5-4 win against Leicester, Pochettino cut a frustrated figure in his post-match press conference.

He appeared to send a message to chairman Daniel Levy bemoaning the lack of financial backing as Spurs are currently building their new stadium.

Luis Enrique has been the odds on favourite to succeed Conte, should the Italian depart Stamford Bridge.

Enrique is going to be a major pull, given his successes at Barcelona, where he won a treble in one season.

He is also said to be an attractive proposition for Roman Abramovich because of the style of football he encourages his teams to play.

Who is your money on to become next Chelsea manager?

Latest Chelsea manager odds

Luis Enrique – 2/1

Maurizio Sarri – 7/2

Carlo Ancelotti – 5/1

Brendan Rodgers – 8/1

Mauricio Pochettino 8/1

Max Allegri – 10/1

Jorge Sampaoli – 12/1