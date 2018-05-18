Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid must pay £87million for exciting forward transfer

Bayern Munich have had a bid rejected for Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey as clubs face paying as much as £87million for the young Jamaican.

Bailey, 20, looks one of the best up-and-coming talents playing in Europe’s top five leagues right now after a superb season with Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

The Daily Mirror have previously linked Bailey as a target for Liverpool, and it’s easy to see how he could fit in in Jurgen Klopp’s fast, attack-minded team.

Still, the latest from ESPN is that Bayern have made a bid of around £52m for Bailey and seen that rejected, with Leverkusen commanding more like £87m for their star player.

Their report also mentions Real Madrid as potential suitors, and it seems clear one way or another that Bailey will be at a top European club before too long.

Of course, clubs will have to pay up for that to happen, but £87m doesn’t look too daunting a figure compared to some other prices recently paid for big-name players.

Given Bailey’s age and potential as well, it should work out as a sound investment for whoever can pull it off.