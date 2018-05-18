Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid must pay £87million for exciting forward transfer

Bayern Munich have had a bid rejected for Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey as clubs face paying as much as £87million for the young Jamaican.

Bailey, 20, looks one of the best up-and-coming talents playing in Europe’s top five leagues right now after a superb season with Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

The Daily Mirror have previously linked Bailey as a target for Liverpool, and it’s easy to see how he could fit in in Jurgen Klopp’s fast, attack-minded team.

Still, the latest from ESPN is that Bayern have made a bid of around £52m for Bailey and seen that rejected, with Leverkusen commanding more like £87m for their star player.

leon bailey
Leon Bailey has been linked with Liverpool and now Bayern Munich and Real Madrid

Their report also mentions Real Madrid as potential suitors, and it seems clear one way or another that Bailey will be at a top European club before too long.

Of course, clubs will have to pay up for that to happen, but £87m doesn’t look too daunting a figure compared to some other prices recently paid for big-name players.

Given Bailey’s age and potential as well, it should work out as a sound investment for whoever can pull it off.

