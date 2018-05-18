Liverpool offered chance to sign 191-goal striker to replace Real Madrid transfer target Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the transfer of Karim Benzema in a swap deal with Real Madrid for Mohamed Salah.

According to Don Balon, Florentino Perez is keen to offload the misfiring French striker this summer and hopes that allowing him a move to Anfield would see Liverpool soften their stance on Salah.

MORE: Double deal: Liverpool targeting starlets after touted Klopp meeting

The Egypt international has had a sensational season for Liverpool and could still add to his 44 goals in all competitions as the Reds take on Real in the Champions League final later this month.

While it would be a shame to lose Salah to Real Madrid after just one season, it would truly be a single season to remember if the 25-year-old could fire the club to their sixth European Cup.

On top of that, Benzema as a replacement might not be such bad business despite the 30-year-old looking somewhat past his peak.

The former Lyon man has just 11 goals in all competitions this season, though his total of 191 for Real Madrid shows he has truly been one of the game’s elite forwards over the last decade or so.

With that kind of experience and quality, Benzema could surely still have something to offer in an attack-minded side like Liverpool, where Jurgen Klopp has got the best out of a number of unfancied stars.