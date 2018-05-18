Major Man Utd boost, transfer target slams current club to spark fresh exit talk

Man Utd have potentially been handed a huge transfer boost as one of their reported summer targets has hit out at his current club to suggest an exit could be likely.

As per The Guardian, the Red Devils have been linked with Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert with Jose Mourinho said to be particularly keen on the talented youngster.

The 19-year-old has impressed this season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 36 appearances in all competitions while he also gained European experience last season with their Europa League run ending in defeat to Man Utd in the final.

Perhaps an argument against his signing though would be that United already have countless options to play in his preferred role on the left wing, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez fighting for places in wide positions to support Romelu Lukaku up front.

Nevertheless, Kluivert’s latest comments will surely have alerted them as he has publicly criticised Ajax, and insisted that perhaps the Eredivisie giants are pressuring him into a new contract with a view of maximising the fee that they could receive for him.

“Ajax wants me to extend my contract so that they can ask more. What do they really want? My plan was to stay, but a lot has happened lately,” he is quoted as saying by Volksrant.

“I was more or less told that I had to sign up. I feel pressured. The most important thing for Ajax is that I extend my contract. Then it’s not about football, but about money.”

Kluivert was also critical of the number of coaching changes that have made in recent times while he spoke of issues within the squad and their motivation to succeed in their current environment when the onus is on money.

In turn, it doesn’t sound promising at all for the Dutch outfit, who won’t be impressed with these comments either. If these suggested issues can be fixed though, Kluivert would arguably be better off staying where he is to continue his development at such a young age. With regular football likely at Ajax, he may not have the same luxury elsewhere.