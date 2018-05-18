Manchester United target ready to seal Manchester City transfer depending on Real Madrid vs Liverpool result

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is reportedly ready to leave the club for a transfer to Manchester City as he eyes a new challenge this summer.

According to Don Balon, this would likely be the case if Real were to beat Liverpool to win their third Champions League final in a row.

Kroos would be a superb signing for Manchester City as he looks a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s style of play, while he’d also bring plenty of experience of winning major honours to the squad.

The Germany international has won the Champions League with both Bayern Munich and Madrid, whilst also being a World Cup winner at the tournament in Brazil four years ago.

Don Balon have also previously linked him with Manchester United, who are arguably even more in need of a new central midfielder this summer following the retirement of Michael Carrick and with Marouane Fellaini nearing the end of his contract.

Still, Don Balon’s latest report suggests Sergio Ramos is concerned about losing Kroos to City, as he’s tempted by the offer he has on the table from the Premier League champions.