Manchester United legend identifies two Chelsea players MUFC must keep quiet in the FA Cup final

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has named the two Chelsea players it’s vital for Jose Mourinho’s side to keep quiet in this weekend’s FA Cup final.

United take on Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday as both clubs fight for what would be their only piece of silverware this season.

While the feeling is that this trophy would be little more than a consolation prize for two teams who would have started the campaign with bigger ambitions, now that they’re here they’ll want to come away with the cup.

Speaking ahead of the final, Giggs has given his old club some advice about which Blues stars to keep an eye on, and he’s identified attacking duo Eden Hazard and Willian as the biggest threats in Antonio Conte’s squad.

The pair are certainly among the finest attacking players in the Premier League, and Mourinho will know both of them well from his time as manager at Stamford Bridge.

‘I think it is a 50/50 game because these are two teams with special players who can win it for them in a moment,’ Giggs told MUTV.

‘If you can keep Eden Hazard quiet then I always think you have a great chance against Chelsea. Of course, Willian is a special player as well, so if you can keep both them quiet then you have a chance.’

United fans will now just hope he can use that insider knowledge on them to gain an advantage in tomorrow’s big game.