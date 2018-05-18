Man Utd injury news: Concern for Mourinho ahead of Chelsea showdown

Man Utd take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, and Jose Mourinho has revealed that he’s still got an ongoing injury concern.

The Red Devils endured a disappointing campaign overall, as they finished 19 points adrift of Premier League champions Man City, while failing to win the League Cup or go beyond the last-16 in the Champions League.

SEE MORE: Major Man Utd boost, transfer target slams current club to spark fresh exit talk

In turn, it will be crucial for Mourinho and his players to end on a high note and claim silverware, although Chelsea will be equally as desperate having missed out on Champions League football altogether next season.

A hugely important factor in the outcome could be Romelu Lukaku’s involvement, as after picking up a knock last month against Arsenal, he has been absent since and working on his recovery, as seen in his social media posts.

Mourinho has now commented on the Man Utd star’s availability, and it doesn’t sound particularly promising for fans ahead of the trip to Wembley this weekend.

“Martial is fit, but Lukaku – we have to wait until the last moment,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “I don’t want to lie to you and say he doesn’t play and then he plays, or vice versa – so we have to wait.”

The 25-year-old has scored 27 goals and provided nine assists in 50 appearances in all competitions this season, which gives a major indication in itself as to how crucial he is to United’s chances of success.

Coupled with the general presence and outlet that he provides as the lone striker, it will significantly alter Mourinho’s tactics if the Belgian international isn’t fit to feature.

Having kept his cards close to his chest on Friday afternoon, time will tell if the Portuguese tactician can call upon his top goalscorer or not.