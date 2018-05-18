Real Madrid president ready to overrule Zinedine Zidane with transfer raid on Manchester United

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants to sign a top goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, with Manchester United’s David de Gea among his top targets.

Roma ‘keeper Alisson is also on Perez’s agenda as he decides to push ahead with the signing of a big name in that position despite manager Zinedine Zidane being keen to continue with Keylor Navas as number one, according to Don Balon.

De Gea is undoubtedly one of the finest ‘keepers in the world at the moment and would make a top class addition to a club like Real, especially as Navas has never entirely convinced in his role as first choice.

Many would agree that De Gea would represent a significant upgrade and Alisson would be a fine option as well given his tremendous form for Roma this season.

It has also been suggested recently that United could try to sign Alisson as a replacement for their Spanish shot-stopper were he to leave, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, translated by the Daily Star.

Either way, it seems some ‘keepers could be on the move this summer and that’s likely to be a bit of a headache for United.