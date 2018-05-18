Confirmed: Manchester United cleared to sign €70m star as he’s set to play his FINAL game for current club

Manchester United look to have received a major transfer boost with what looks a confirmation from Lyon’s manager that Nabil Fekir is set to play his final game for the club.

CaughtOffside recently learned that Jose Mourinho had added the France international to his list of attacking targets for the summer transfer window, while Liverpool have also been linked with a move.

MORE: Jose Mourinho desperate to sign record-breaking forward for Manchester United as Neymar alternative

Fekir has looked one of the finest attacking midfield players in Europe this season, reaching 23 goals and 8 assists in all competitions for Lyon.

He’s expected to cost around €70million if he does move on, and Lyon boss Bruno Genesio has more or less admitted he expects his star player to move on by urging him to put in a big performance in his last appearance.

‘We have to put aside everything related to emotion. For some, this may be the last game,’ Genesio said.

‘It must give (those players) even more strength because you have to say: “(I will) leave by qualifying this team in the Champions League”.

‘There is also the World Cup. The very great players are able to ignore all this. I think Nabil will play a big match on Saturday.’

United could be set to sell Anthony Martial and Juan Mata this summer, while Alexis Sanchez has struggled to settle since his January move from Arsenal.

Fekir, therefore, would be a crucial addition and well worth beating a rival like Liverpool to as he looks set to be one of the top players on the market for a reasonable price this summer.