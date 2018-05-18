Manchester United cleared to sign WORLD CLASS Chelsea & Liverpool target in £87million deal

Manchester United and other interested clubs have been told they can sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer – as long as they fork out £87million for him.

This would make the Brazilian shot-stopper the most expensive ‘keeper of all time, and Don Balon report that Real Madrid are also in for him at the moment.

MORE: Jose Mourinho desperate to sign record-breaking forward for Manchester United as Neymar alternative

Still, United have also been linked with Alisson by the Daily Star recently, in a potential battle with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool as well.

With Real known to be in the hunt for a goalkeeper, they could turn again to Red Devils star David de Gea if they cannot agree a deal for Alisson.

United, therefore, could do well to replace De Gea with the 25-year-old custodian, with few others in Europe right now looking as good a shout to replace a world-beater like De Gea between the sticks.

The Spaniard would be a big loss, but £87m shouldn’t be too much money for a club like United to pay in order to bring Alisson to Manchester.