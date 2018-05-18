Manchester United and Monaco are reportedly set to open talks imminently over a transfer for right-back Djibril Sidibe that could be done within a few days.

This is according to French outlet Le 10 Sport, who suggest talks are set to begin shortly and could be concluded swiftly in an exciting development for United.

Sidibe has impressed for Monaco and could be an upgrade on the ageing Antonio Valencia at right-back for United.

Additional information from 101greatgoals suggests the France international would cost £52million, which is about the going rate even for defenders in this current market.

United fans will be happy to see their club moving quickly to get business done this summer after what has to go down as a disappointing season.

While the Red Devils can still win the FA Cup this weekend, they finished far behind Manchester City in the Premier League and exited the Champions League in a tame round-of-16 defeat to Sevilla.

A signing like Sidibe could be crucial to getting the team back on track next season, while La Stampa have also reported of Alex Sandro’s move to Old Trafford also possibly being imminent.