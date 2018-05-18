Arsenal keen to hire star-studded coaching team to ease supporter doubts over Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s hierarchy are reportedly keen to bring in some big names in a top quality coaching team alongside next manager Mikel Arteta.

BBC Sport are among a number of sources claiming the Manchester City coach is the leading contender to replace Arsene Wenger, who stepped down as manager after 22 years at the end of this season.

Unsurprisingly, this potential appointment has been met by some scepticism among fans, which the Independent report the club’s top brass are aware of.

Their report states that big names like Thierry Henry and Santi Cazorla could be in line for roles in Arteta’s backroom team in a bid to win over any uneasy supporters.

All in all, this still looks highly risky business by the north London giants as they take on the huge task of replacing a legend like Wenger.

It has been well documented that the Frenchman was not the biggest name when he took over 22 years ago, but he arrived with far more experience after winning titles with a major European club in Monaco.

Arteta, however, has just two years of coaching under Pep Guardiola at City on his CV, while even if the likes of Henry and Cazorla are much loved by Arsenal fans, they too remain inexperienced at the top level of coaching.