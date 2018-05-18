The Everton manager’s job could be one of the most prized jobs in the Premier League – given the huge financial backing from owner Farhad Moshiri.

Former England boss Sam Allardyce was summoned to meet Moshiri a couple of days ago but was told his services were no longer required at Goodison Park.

Allardyce was very vocal by the treatment he received at Everton and said he suspected he would be let go because news filtered to the media days before.

“It seemed to be done and dusted through the media,” he told Talksport.

“I think it was out there in the open for a couple of days. That leaves you with the certainty of what was going to happen.”

Everton’s net spend last summer was a reported £54.2m and they made a number of big money purchases such as Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea for around £44 million, so who will be the man to take on the reigns come next season?

Marcos Silva is the current frontrunner to be appointed as the next Everton manager and the Portuguese coach was approached last year before Allardyce’s appointment.

There are two former Manchester Utd managers on the list also with former Toffees’ manager David Moyes and Louis van Gaal the second and third favourites for the job also.

Who is your money on? We have the list of the bookies’ favourites below.

Next Everton manager odds

Marco Silva – 1/3

David Moyes – 7/1

Louis van Gaal – 8/1

Luis Enrique – 20/1

Mikel Arteta – 20/1

Brendan Rodgers – 22/1