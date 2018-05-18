Having coasted to the Premier League title this past season, it’s debatable as to whether Pep Guardiola needs to do a great deal with his Man City squad.

The champions finished 19 points clear of their nearest rivals, while also picking up the League Cup along the way in a successful campaign.

Having fallen short in the League Cup and Champions League though, perhaps there is an argument to suggest that Guardiola may need certain key Man City tweaks.

In contrast, with a young squad at his disposal given the likes of Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy and Aymeric Laporte are all in their early 20s, they are building a new cycle with their young stars likely to only get better.

However, according to The Sun, they may take an opportunistic dip into the transfer market this summer if Chelsea ace Eden Hazard becomes a possibility, and it’s added that they would be willing to bid over £100m for him.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 27-year-old seemingly warned Chelsea that he wants them to strengthen the squad this summer before he commits his future and signs a new contract.

Should they fail to do so or insufficiently satisfy his demands, then that could lead to a shock exit and a damaging one for the Blues given how influential the Belgian international continues to be for them.

Given he already has the likes of Sane, Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva to occupy the attacking positions in his side along with David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, it’s difficult to see where Hazard fits in.

Ultimately though, he’s a world-class player and one that can improve City. Based on this report, the champions may take their chance to swoop if he does end up considering a Chelsea exit.