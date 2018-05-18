Real Madrid are ready to spend around €210million on three new players this summer as Florentino Perez looks to shore up his side’s defensive positions.

According to Don Balon, this could mean signing Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti and Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso.

MORE: Chelsea line up £83million double transfer to deal potential blow to Arsenal and Manchester United

Chelsea ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois is also an alternative option in goal, while Real Sociedad’s Alvaro Odriozola is another option in defence, according to Don Balon’s report.

Although Madrid are in this season’s Champions League final and have the chance to lift the trophy for a third year in a row, things have not gone entirely smoothly at the club this season.

Real have badly under-performed in La Liga, currently sitting in third, a whole 15 points behind champions Barcelona.

It is therefore unsurprising to see rumours of big spending from a club that have a history of throwing money at the biggest names in the world.

De Gea could be a fine addition to provide an upgrade on Keylor Navas in goal, while Umtiti would also surely be an improvement on Raphael Varane as partner for Sergio Ramos in central defence.

Alonso is another who could do a job for Los Blancos after shining at Chelsea, with Don Balon suggesting his versatility appeals to the Spanish giants.