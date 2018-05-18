As confirmed in a press conference on Thursday, Gianluigi Buffon announced that he will leave Juventus at the end of the season, as seen in the video below.

The 40-year-old has been with the Turin giants for 17 years in a trophy laden spell that has seen him win countless pieces of silverware and individual accolades.

While the Serie A champions will have their own challenge to now successfully replace an individual who has been one of the first names on the team sheet for almost two decades, Buffon specifically hinted that he won’t hang up his gloves just yet.

In turn, that has led to speculation over his future, with Le Parisien claiming that not only have Paris Saint-Germain reportedly offered the veteran shot-stopper a two-year contract, but that Real Madrid could also hold an interest in the stalwart and will potentially look to prise him to the Spanish capital instead.

Despite Keylor Navas enjoying plenty of success with Los Blancos in recent years, he has gained a reputation of being error prone and so adding the experience, winning mentality and pedigree of Buffon between the posts could be a very astute move for Zinedine Zidane and his squad.

From Buffon’s perspective, he’ll surely want to play out the last stages of his playing career by winning more trophies, and based on the recent track records domestically and in Europe of these two sides, either Madrid or PSG will allow him to do that.

Time will tell where he ends up next, but it’s a measure of the player and individual that despite being so far advanced in his career, he is still reportedly attracting interest from Europe’s top clubs and that comes after years of excellence and consistently delivering top performances.