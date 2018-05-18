Top 5 FA Cup winners: Where do Man Utd and Chelsea rank?

It’s nearly time for the FA Cup final with the world’s oldest cup competition showcasing two of the most successful teams to have ever lifted the trophy.

Manchester Utd and Chelsea will be eager to add another FA Cup win to their club’s decorated history.

Antonio Conte’s future at Stamford Bridge is unclear and they ended their Premier League campaign by losing 3-0 to Newcastle with Ayoze Perez netting a brace.

However, he will be hoping for a positive reaction from his players at Wembley this weekend and could leave the Blues with the perfect send off.

Man Utd manager, Jose Mourinho, has only won the competition once with former club Chelsea in 2007 and is seeking to add his medal collection.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger holds the record for being the most successful FA Cup manager in history with seven wins to his name.

However, Arsenal will be vary of Manchester Utd, who are the second most successful club in the competition’s history with 12 wins.

FA Cup winners: Where do Man Utd and Chelsea rank?

1. Arsenal – 13 FA Cup wins (1930, 1936, 1950, 1971, 1979, 1993, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2017).

2. Manchester Utd – 12 FA Cup wins (1909, 1948, 1963, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2016).

3. Tottenham Hotspur – Eight FA Cup wins (1901, 1921, 1961, 1962, 1967, 1981, 1982, 1991).

=4. Liverpool – Seven FA Cup wins (1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006).

=4. Chelsea – Seven FA Cup wins (1970, 1997, 2000, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012).

=4. Aston Villa – Seven FA Cup wins (1887, 1895, 1897, 1905, 1913, 1920, 1957).

=7. Newcastle United – Six FA Cup wins (1910, 1924, 1932, 1951, 1952, 1955).

=7. Blackburn Rovers – Six FA Cup wins (1884, 1885, 1886, 1890, 1891, 1928).