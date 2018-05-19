Barcelona have reportedly made Tottenham star Christian Eriksen their number one target for the summer transfer window, with the club viewing him as a replacement for the departing Andres Iniesta.

Don Balon are stating that Iniesta is set to play his final game for the club this weekend, and that Danish international Eriksen is being eyed up by the club to try and fill the void that the Spaniard will leave once he departs.

MORE: Gerard Pique urges Barcelona to improve one key position, club eyeing up €50M Bundesliga star as well as Spanish talent

Eriksen would be a quality addition for Barcelona, as the former Ajax ace has proved during his time in north London that he has was it takes to be one of the world’s best creative midfielders.

During the Dane’s time with Spurs, the midfielder has managed to clock up a total of 56 goals and 69 assists in 226 appearances, a decent record for a player in his position.

The 26-year-old’s ability to create chances out of nothing and carve open quality opportunities for his teammates to score time and time again has seen some label him as one of the best and most creative midfielders in the Premier League, and rightly so.

The 2017/18 campaign was one of Eriksen’s most successful, as the player managed to bag a total of 14 goals and 13 assists in 47 appearances, meaning he directly contributed to just under a goal a game, a great return.

If Barca are serious about finding a solid Iniesta replacement, they’ll have to search long and hard to find a more suitable one that Spurs ace Eriksen.